Search here...
Tech News

Spotify will continue without having HIFI music for a long time, do you know what the explanation is?

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

It was almost a year ago when Spotify announced with great fanfare, before anyone else, that it was going to transform its catalog to introduce lossless music, that is, music that maintains the almost studio quality that artists work with when they create their music. songs. A news that, as 2021 passed, became a heavy slab for the platform. Now, when we should already have HIFI-quality music in our hands within Spotify, in reality we have nothing and the company’s own managers are looking for a way to justify themselves in the face of the blow they have received from competitors such as Apple Music or Amazon Prime Music. Two streaming platforms that decided to update their entire catalog with lossless music for the same price as a standard subscription. No news from Spotify Thus, the promise that the HIFI quality of its music would arrive at the end of 2021 has not been fulfilled and before weeks of not giving explanations, now at least we have one. That of Daniel Ek, CEO of the company to his investors, who revealed that at the moment “he does not know when he will launch HiFi audio support for his application”. He offered few explanations about it, as if wanting to downplay it, although later he had to tell about the problems with the licenses that they were suffering and causing that delay, although he also took the opportunity to calm things down and confess that Spotify was in a process of “constant dialogue ” with all the actors involved when launching new functions within the app. According to Daniel Ek, “A lot of the features we talk about and especially the music-related ones end up in licensing. So I can’t really announce anything specific about this other than to say that we’re in constant dialogue with our partners to bring this to market.” “. With what was said by the CEO of the company, it is clear that music without losses has become the new battlefield where the main disputes with the other two platforms that persecute them in the race to get the largest number of subscribers take place. . Apple Music and Amazon are far apart but who knows if with this NO arrival of lossless music on Spotify, millions of users will begin to think about it. Or maybe you think that HIFI sound is still not reason enough to jump from one musical platform to another? >

Previous articleThe 5 best apps to bet from an Android mobile
Next articleFind on Google super precisely: how to activate the advanced search
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Google

Find on Google super precisely: how to activate the advanced search

Can't find what you're looking for on Google because you can't refine your search? When...
Tech News

Spotify will continue without having HIFI music for a long time, do you know what the explanation is?

It was almost a year ago when Spotify announced with great fanfare, before anyone else, that it...
Apps

The 5 best apps to bet from an Android mobile

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Tech News

The sales continue in February: get an original Windows 10 Pro license for 13 euros

It's a fact: there is nothing like original software. That is why few people can resist getting...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

Google updates its assistant so that telling it to stop does not require many words

Editor's Pick 0
We have all gotten used to the fact...

How to delete all iPhone screenshots at once

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

The price of graphics cards falls, coinciding with the fall of cryptocurrencies

Editor's Pick 0
Those of you who regularly read us will remember...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.