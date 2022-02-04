Spotify will continue without having HIFI music for a long time, do you know what the explanation is?

It was almost a year ago when Spotify announced with great fanfare, before anyone else, that it was going to transform its catalog to introduce lossless music, that is, music that maintains the almost studio quality that artists work with when they create their music. songs. A news that, as 2021 passed, became a heavy slab for the platform. Now, when we should already have HIFI-quality music in our hands within Spotify, in reality we have nothing and the company’s own managers are looking for a way to justify themselves in the face of the blow they have received from competitors such as Apple Music or Amazon Prime Music. Two streaming platforms that decided to update their entire catalog with lossless music for the same price as a standard subscription. No news from Spotify Thus, the promise that the HIFI quality of its music would arrive at the end of 2021 has not been fulfilled and before weeks of not giving explanations, now at least we have one. That of Daniel Ek, CEO of the company to his investors, who revealed that at the moment “he does not know when he will launch HiFi audio support for his application”. He offered few explanations about it, as if wanting to downplay it, although later he had to tell about the problems with the licenses that they were suffering and causing that delay, although he also took the opportunity to calm things down and confess that Spotify was in a process of “constant dialogue ” with all the actors involved when launching new functions within the app. According to Daniel Ek, “A lot of the features we talk about and especially the music-related ones end up in licensing. So I can’t really announce anything specific about this other than to say that we’re in constant dialogue with our partners to bring this to market.” “. With what was said by the CEO of the company, it is clear that music without losses has become the new battlefield where the main disputes with the other two platforms that persecute them in the race to get the largest number of subscribers take place. . Apple Music and Amazon are far apart but who knows if with this NO arrival of lossless music on Spotify, millions of users will begin to think about it. Or maybe you think that HIFI sound is still not reason enough to jump from one musical platform to another? >