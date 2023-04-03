Spotify will change the design of user profiles in the purest TikTok style

- Advertisement -

For some time now, Spotify has been testing s to make its interface different and better adapt to current times. To do this, the northern European firm is inspired by what TikTok offers, but it is not exactly the same at all. The fact is that it has been known that tests are being carried out to modify the section of the of the users of the streaming music platform. One of the characteristics that are very clear is that the use of cards that divide the different places where there is information will be important. In this way, everything will be perfectly organized and clear for users, who are already quite used to using this way of working in what has to do with the interface of the different applications on the market (even this has been used since long ago in the iOS and Android operating systems). Some curious elements in the new Spotify interface An example of what we are saying is that an element appears in the lower area of ​​the screen that allows access to the additional cards that the user has available, and which are not the playlists that they have created or recently listened to music (both of which take up much of what you initially see by default). This is completely new, and the truth is that it helps a lot to have everything quite organized and accessible at the same time. Two of the great novelties that are seen in the new interface of Spotify profiles have to do with the content. First of all, a button is added that allows you to follow an artist in a quite comfortable way and directly from the place we are talking about. The same happens with the creation of Lists, which can now also be done from the location that is undergoing the tests -and which, to be sure, adds a new possibility to do this that centralizes the use of the application, something that was demanded by the users-. More possibilities that are positive An example of what we say is the inclusion of a tab that allows access to a help guide in which you can see everything that is possible to do with Spotify. This is sure to be reviewed by users on more than one occasion. In addition, you can also establish a status, in the style of social networks. Thus, above the name you can write a text that allows you to know ‘What is your atmosphere for today’. In this way, those who follow you can have an idea of ​​how you are and the music you want to listen to. The company itself has indicated that the tests are real and that, yes, a decision has not yet been made regarding whether the change will be made for all users (both those with paid and free accounts). But, the truth is that it points to the changes that have been seen in the tests that have been detected in very good ways. >