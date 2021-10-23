Spotify wants you to make money from your podcasts. How will do?

The popular music streaming platform has long been boosting podcasts by adding new tools to find your favorites. And now, Spotify has just announced Megaphone, a platform to help content creators when it comes to podcasting, as well as being able to measure their impact and monetize them. To say that Megaphone has been working in other countries for a while, since it was launched in 2015. And now it has just landed in Spain, Germany, France and Italy to offer a series of tools with which to create new, higher quality podcasts. Keep in mind that Megaphone is one of the main podcasting platforms, with more than 30% of the 200 most popular podcasts on Spotify, making it one of the most interesting tools if you want to create content of this type. Podcasts are more fashionable than ever As Spotify indicates through the press release in which it announced the arrival of Megaphone in Spain, “in 2021, 51% of people already listen to them and 33% are loyal to the format, by listening to them quite often ”. And it is an obvious fact that this format is gaining more and more weight on the platform, which is why Spotify wants to maximize its podcast section. And the idea of ​​being able to use Megaphone is a value to take into account. With the arrival of Megaphone in Spain, Spotify offers content creators all kinds of tools to generate more income and monetize their podcasts. For example, it offers the possibility of live ad readings, or a DAI (Dynamic Ad Intersion) system. You will also have other tools to manage inventory, advertiser campaigns and analysis of their performance. With this, Spotify affirms that “the monthly production of podcast episodes has increased by more than 15% on average in the markets where it is already available.” Do you do this type of content just for fun? Still, Megaphone is a perfect tool for you. More than anything because, even if you don’t earn money uploading this type of content and you simply have a good time doing a weekly podcast alone or in company, this new management tool has a few functions that can be especially useful. So we invite you to try this service, available through this link, to see if Megaphone is worth it for your Spotify podcasts>