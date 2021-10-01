Spotify wants to help you find the podcast you like the most, do you know how?

Since the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020, the consumption of certain content has skyrocketed to stratospheric figures. Especially in the part of streaming programs through platforms such as Twitch, but also in podcasts, which have multiplied exponentially with new creators and platforms. Precisely, Spotify is one of those new apps in which we can search for podcast chapters, for which it has been betting for almost 12 months: only in that period, just over 1.5 million have been uploaded to the Swedish platform, so which gives an idea of ​​how in demand that type of content is. Now, the fact that there is so much many times does not mean that this initiative is a success, especially for the part that has to do with users. How do I find my favorite podcast? Spotify is aware of the paradox that having a lot is not synonymous with good news since users could get tired of browsing and not find anything that attracts them, so they could end up on other platforms that offer results much more related to their pleasures. So to avoid taking that risk, the Swedes have come up with a place to match our favorite podcaster. The result is a new leg within Spotify in which we can carry out a small experience called “Find the One” and that has the aspect of an interactive online game by which they ask us a series of questions and we have to answer them. In this quiz, it will be necessary to tell the web what type of topic attracts us the most, if informative talks, debates between several participants, etc. Once the program format has been chosen, we come to the theme: Are we worried about the climate? Are we moral or political dilemmas? Or maybe the cinema, music, comics or video games? Response to response we will guide the “algorithm” of Spotify to a series of final results that will result in an express recommendation by one or more of the creators who publish on the platform. At the moment, this search for podcasters is only available in countries like the US, UK, Germany and Australia, which have a broader catalog of creators, although it is certain that as the weeks go by, they will also arrive in Spain. If you want to access now and try to see what you get, you just have to click right here. >