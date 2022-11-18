Spotify users around the world [Octubre 2022]

- Advertisement -

With an increase of 7 million new subscribers since last quarter, Spotify has surpassed 195 million paying subscribers. There are still a little more than two months left until the end of 2022, but the forecasts of the music streaming platform are optimistic with regard to exceeding the mark of 200 million Spotify Premium users before the end of 2022.

During the last quarter Spotify has added 7 million new paying subscribers.

In total, Spotify currently has 456 million daily users (273 million have the free version of the music streaming platform).

Despite this good news, the reaction of the financial markets has not been so positive tol drop the share price is 6%. From Spotify it is indicated that this is due to an unfavorable adjustment with respect to the forecasts that were made months ago, in which it was estimated that growth during the third quarter would be higher than that finally registered.

- Advertisement -

It has also been taken into account that Spotify’s profit margin was 24.7%, 2% lower than that obtained during the same quarter last year.

Spotify has expanded its range of services beyond music, making a firm commitment to podcasting, where it already has 4.7 million podcasts, which is 300,000 more than in the previous quarter. Despite the fact that this part of its content still does not report benefits for the platform, Spotify indicates that double-digit growth in revenue from podcasts is taking place.

Some time will also have to pass to check the results of Spotify’s landing in the audiobook sector, a type of content recently incorporated into the platform.

One of the circumstances that could affect the growth forecast for this final stretch of 2022 would be related to the increase in the price of the subscription from Spotify Premium.

- Advertisement -

Other streaming platforms such as rival Apple Music have already raised their monthly fees, and while Spotify claims to be working on the issue in discussions with record labels, no decision has yet been made or announcing whether to increase the price of streaming as well. Spotify Premium.