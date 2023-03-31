Spotify tests major redesign of user profile pages

Spotify is trying to bring much more to the user experience than it recently announced at its Stream On event. In this sense, the online audio content transmission platform is testing a complete redesign of the user profile pages.

The new profile pages adopt a card-based structure, which, in addition to giving way to the main sections of Spotify in a simpler and more interactive way, also allows access to discover other sections present on the platform, but above all, calls attention to their headlines, much more complete than the current one, turning more in the direction of social networks.

Focusing more on the social network

In this regard, the header provides a higher level of information than the design of user profiles currently in force, adding to the data of followers, followed and some other data, the plan in which the user is subscribed, his seniority in the platform, its location, and more options, also including the possibility of making the username “vibrate” to allow the profiles to be dynamic.

The new redesign is not available to all users, with a few already being able to enjoy this redesign. Chris Messina, a Twitter user, was struck by the arrival of the redesign until he shared screenshots andon his Twitter profile.

As a result, other users have come to the fore indicating that they have been counting on this redesign for some time in their accounts.

There are still elements to be developed to reach all users

At the moment, few users have been fortunate enough to have their profile page redesigned, which suggests that it is a public test in which Spotify takes into account the reactions of those selected to make the necessary improvements. before rolling out the redesign to other users.

From TechCrunch they believe that the redesign will continue as it aligns with other improvements focused on discovery. Although you have also been able to learn that there are other elements that have not yet been fully developed, such as expanding the profile page to more cards.

It is already a matter of the platform having the new redesign ready to start deploying it to all users, allowing Spotify to become something closer to a social network specialized in online audio transmission.