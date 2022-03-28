Spotify tests a new Car Mode for drivers

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The streaming music platform Spotify has confirmed that it is testing its own Car Mode. It is an interface designed to be used while driving, which is currently being tested with a small group of users. This announcement comes four months after the company eliminated its “Car View”, released in 2019, without offering any alternative to drivers.

Spotify is testing a new voice-guided interface to allow its users to use the platform while driving

Back then, in November, Spotify said it was “exploring new avenues for the best in-car listening experience.” This trial period has just entered a new phase, as confirmed by the company, which is now collecting feedback from its users to introduce improvements to your Car Mode.

At the moment only a few screenshots of this new interface have emerged. The specialized medium 9to5Google published these samples of the what Car Mode will look like in the Android version. Spotify has not detailed whether it is also testing this same tool for iOS devices.

The screenshots show that this Car Mode allows you to browse the platform and search for music by voice. The player in this interface is made up of simple controls: Play/Pause, skip songs, skip shuffle or “like”.

Likewise, and always through voice, this Car Mode offers a search system in playlists and recently listened to songs. Usually, the appearance of this tool is very similar to that of the normal interface of Spotifyjust with fewer distractions and visual stimuli.

On the other hand, Spotify has announced that will cease its activity in Russia and restrict access to the platform from that country. Until now, the company had decided to stay with the goal of making it easier for Russians to access independent information. However, pressure from the Russian authorities has led Spotify to give up.

