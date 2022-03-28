Tech NewsApps

Spotify tests a new Car Mode for drivers

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The streaming music platform Spotify has confirmed that it is testing its own Car Mode. It is an interface designed to be used while driving, which is currently being tested with a small group of users. This announcement comes four months after the company eliminated its “Car View”, released in 2019, without offering any alternative to drivers.

Spotify is testing a new voice-guided interface to allow its users to use the platform while driving

Back then, in November, Spotify said it was “exploring new avenues for the best in-car listening experience.” This trial period has just entered a new phase, as confirmed by the company, which is now collecting feedback from its users to introduce improvements to your Car Mode.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

At the moment only a few screenshots of this new interface have emerged. The specialized medium 9to5Google published these samples of the what Car Mode will look like in the Android version. Spotify has not detailed whether it is also testing this same tool for iOS devices.

Read:

Chrome for Android will have a customizable button in the address bar

Spotify Car Mode

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

The screenshots show that this Car Mode allows you to browse the platform and search for music by voice. The player in this interface is made up of simple controls: Play/Pause, skip songs, skip shuffle or “like”.

Likewise, and always through voice, this Car Mode offers a search system in playlists and recently listened to songs. Usually, the appearance of this tool is very similar to that of the normal interface of Spotifyjust with fewer distractions and visual stimuli.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

On the other hand, Spotify has announced that will cease its activity in Russia and restrict access to the platform from that country. Until now, the company had decided to stay with the goal of making it easier for Russians to access independent information. However, pressure from the Russian authorities has led Spotify to give up.

.

Read:

The third generation of the iPhone SE is real and will be available in spring

Previous articleThis is what is expected from the new Realme Pad Mini
Next articleDublin Airport Aer Lingus passengers can check in bags night before flying amid ‘chaotic’ queues
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Gaming

This is the ultimate processor for gamers, according to Intel

The struggle between Intel and AMD to see who offers the most powerful desktop processor on the market...
Ireland

Dublin family forced to flee home after week from hell including robbery and fire extinguisher attack

A Dublin mother with throat cancer and her family has been forced to flee their council house after...
Tech News

Intel Announces Highly Anticipated Intel Core i9-12900KS

intel finally has officially announced the Core i9-12900KS processora chip that we were already expecting, since it was...
Ireland

Dublin Airport Aer Lingus passengers can check in bags night before flying amid ‘chaotic’ queues

Aer Lingus are allowing Dublin Airport passengers to check-in their bags the night before flying as staff...

© 2021 voonze.com.