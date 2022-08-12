Spotify starts selling tickets for live concerts

- Advertisement -

From listening to music on your mobile to enjoying it live. That may be the summary of the novelty presented by , which has already exceeded 345 million users, by launching a new platform from which the followers of musical artists can buy concert tickets directly.

Tickets can be purchased online just by having a Spotify account

A list with a series of appears on the Spotify website and tickets can be purchased from that same page, paying for them by credit or debit card with no other requirement than having a Spotify account. It so happens that the tickets sold are reservations, that is, the official ticket sales have not yet begun for these concerts.

The website is already active and available despite the fact that Spotify has not yet officially announced it. It is accessed from the My Events section, where users will be able to consult a list with all the tickets they have previously purchased and those they have purchased for future concerts.

At the moment the available concerts take place only in the United States and it has not yet been confirmed if it will be extended to concerts that take place in other countries. In any case, it represents an extension of another of the novelties that was introduced at the time in Spotify and that allowed events to be discovered in the vicinity of the user’s location.

In that case, the listed concerts allowed the purchase of tickets but externally to Spotify through platforms such as Ticketmasters, Eventbrite or See Tickets. In the case of the current sale from Spotify, it is indicated on the website itself that the platform acts as a sales agentreserving a part of the ticket price.