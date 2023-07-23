HomeTech NewsSpotify set to raise individual premium pricing in the US for the...

Spotify set to raise individual premium pricing in the US for the first time

If you’re a Spotify Premium subscriber in the US, get ready to start paying more for the privilege: the music streaming service is apparently going to raise its individual plan prices in the US for the first time since its launch there 12 years ago.

This comes from The Wall Street Journal (via The Verge), so while it’s not official yet, it’s looking very likely. The cost of an individual premium plan is “expected” to be going up from $9.99 a month to $10.99 a month at some point next week.

