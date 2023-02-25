Spotify reveals data on Karol G after the launch of Mañana Sera Bonito

colombian artist With the release of her latest album, the playback platform indicated that the singer has more than 30 million followers. monthly listeners on the platform, reaching countries like Mexico, USA and Spain. After the debut of theWith the release of her latest album, the playback platform indicated that the singer has more than 30 million followers.on the platform, reaching countries likeand

According to data provided by Spotify, the songs with the most reproductions in Colombia have been, “PROVENCE”, “Cob”, “BICHOTA”, “China”, “MOMMY”, “THE MAKINON” and “Oh Lord!”, for which the paisa has led to lead the chartsthat is, the musical list in the application.

In 2022, the app reported, Carol G. was the Latina female artist with the most views on the platform. Currently, she has more than 39 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Likewise, the countries where the artist is heard the most are Mexico, the United States, Spain, Chili, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Italy, Ecuador and Brazil. Currently, the artist has two songs on the Billion Streams Club of Spotify, a group of global stars with hits that exceed one billion views on the platform.

Karol G listeners share the following moods: security, freedom, happiness, hope, joy, motivation, productivity, among others. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

The songs with the most reproductions are: “Cob” with nicki minajand “China” with anuel aa, daddy yankee, J Balvin and ozuna. And now the new album “tomorrow will be nice” is now available on the platform.

Well, after her tour of the United States, which made her the highest-grossing Latina in the North American country, “La Bichota lands with a new concept of self-love, hope, and new energy,” Spotify said.

A curious fact that the company shared is that based on the playlists to which her music has been added, Karol G listeners share the following states of mind: security, freedom, happiness, hope, joy, motivation, productivity, among others. .

TQG and its views on YouTube

The artist collaborated with Shakirathe singer from Barranquilla who has a great musical career with the release of “TQG”, which so far on the YouTube platform has a total of 28 million views.

on the platform of Youtube, Karol G has a total of 29.6 million followers, with a total of 13,528,849,902 visits in each of the videos that he has uploaded to the platform. However, one of his most viewed songs “Tusa”, which he performs with the rapper nicky minaj It has a total of 1,409,119,185 views.

Spotify launches its own DJ

On the other hand, the Artificial intelligence continues to integrate into different services, this time it comes to Spotify with a new tool that works as DJ which, mixes songs that the system considers as the ones that the user likes the most.

The virtual DJ will use the musical history of the users to create a personalized mix that, unlike a predetermined playlist like those generated in wrapped or in the Weekly Discovery section, it is updated daily to propose new songs.

The tone of voice to be used is Xavier “x” jerniganhead of Cultural Associations at Spotify, although it has already been indicated that the application will improve and expand the product to make it more diverse in terms of genre and tonality.

At the moment, this function is only available to users of the premium version in the United States and Canada, since the voice generated by artificial intelligence has not yet included languages ​​such as Spanish or Portuguese to spread in the South American market.