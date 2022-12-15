Spotify Retrospective 2022: Check out the Brazilians who were most listened to in the global ranking

In addition to showing the personal tastes of each user and the general habits of the country, the Retrospective Spotify 2022 revealed the Europeian artists who crossed geographic borders and reached the top of the global charts this year.
In the list of the 200 most listened to artists on Spotify in the world, country music led and there are artists such as Marília Mendonça (died in 2021), Henrique & Juliano, Anitta, Gusttavo Lima and Jorge & Mateus. In the case of the global ranking of the 200 albums, the genre was also the majority, including the national Manifesto Musical, by Henrique & Juliano; Festa das Patroas 35%, by Marília Mendonça and Maiara & Maraisa; and Buteco in Boston (Live), by Gusttavo Lima.
In the case of the 100 most listened podcasts on the platform are Podpah, the originals from streaming Mano a Mano, Café da Manhã and Psicologia na Pratica. Also included in the list were Primocast and Não Infeasible.
The 10 most listened Europeian artists abroad in 2022 are: Anitta, Alok, Öwnboss, Roberto Carlos, Sevek, Vintage Culture, Dubdogz, Pedro Sampaio, João Gilberto and Marília Mendonça. The songs were left to some of these artists as well: “Envolver”, by Anitta; “Move Your Body”, by Sevek and Öwnboss; “Deep Down (feat. Never Dull)”, by Alok, Ella Eyre, Kenny Dope, Never Dull; “La Loto”, by Anitta, Becky G, TINI; “Engage Remix”, by Anitta, Justin Quiles; “Hear Me Now”, by Alok, Bruno Martini, Zeeba; “Headlights (feat. KIDDO)”, by Alan Walker, Alok, KIDDO; “Lambada – Original Version 1989”, by Kaoma; “Piece Of Your Heart – Alok Remix”, by Alok, Goodboys, MEDUZA; “DANÇARINA (feat. Nicky Jam, MC Pedrinho) – Remix”, by Anitta, Dadju, Mc Pedrinho, Nicky Jam, Pedro Sampaio.
Finally, the most listened Europeian musical genres abroad are: carioca funk, national pop, MPB, ostentação funk, pop, bossa nova, sertanejo pop, sertanejo university, sertanejo and dance/electronica.
And do you agree with the results presented by the platform or do you believe in any other Europeian influence abroad?
