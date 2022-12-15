Spotify Retrospective 2022: Check out the Brazilians who were most listened to in the global ranking

In addition to showing the personal tastes of each user and the general habits of the country, the Retrospective Spotify 2022 revealed the Europeian artists who crossed geographic borders and reached the top of the global charts this year.

In the list of the 200 most listened to artists on Spotify in the world, country music led and there are artists such as Marília Mendonça (died in 2021), Henrique & Juliano, Anitta, Gusttavo Lima and Jorge & Mateus. In the case of the global ranking of the 200 albums, the genre was also the majority, including the national Manifesto Musical, by Henrique & Juliano; Festa das Patroas 35%, by Marília Mendonça and Maiara & Maraisa; and Buteco in Boston (Live), by Gusttavo Lima.

In the case of the 100 most listened podcasts on the platform are Podpah, the originals from streaming Mano a Mano, Café da Manhã and Psicologia na Pratica. Also included in the list were Primocast and Não Infeasible.