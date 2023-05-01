Spotify renews the app for Mac with Sidebar Your library.

- Advertisement -

Spotify has announced a new update for its desktop app for Macwhich features a new navigation interface and a “sidebar of your library” more customizable and easier to use.

In a recent blog post, the company has explained that this update brings a more consistent experience across the mobile and desktop app.

How does the new sidebar of your library work?

The new Spotify library bar gives you access to all your content from Spotifyincluding artists, playlists, albums, and podcasts.

Also, it is more customizable than before and allows you to sort the content according to your preferences.

The sidebar also features a “flexible size” that allows you to adjust its width to your preference.

You can fully expand the tool by clicking the arrow button at the top, or fully collapse it by clicking the header your library to see only the cover art.

In addition, the new library update of Spotify it has some interesting features. You can filter your collection by playlists, artists, albums, and podcasts.

You can also sort your collection by date added, alphabetically, by creator, and by custom order.

The bar will also remember the filters and sort options you’ve selected, meaning you won’t have to do it again every time you restart the desktop app.

This tool also allows you to pin up to four library items to find your favorites faster.

You can choose from playlists, playlist folders, artists, albums, and podcasts.

Similarly, cover art is now displayed in the sidebar so you can preview what’s in your collection.

Other additional features of the new sidebar of your library.

If you prefer a more compact view, you can choose the library layout option without cover art.

Plus, you can create playlists and playlist folders right from the bar, thanks to a dedicated button.

There’s also an expanded library view that lets you choose between a list view and a grid view.

List view shows you more details in two columns, including date added and last played, while grid view lets you see larger cover art.

In the expanded library view, playlist folders can still be expanded in the sidebar in a tree view.

When you click on a folder, the sidebar only shows the playlist folder and what’s inside for a more focused view.

Another useful library sidebar feature Spotify is that it allows you to easily move your playlists into folders, saving you time and effort.

What’s new from Spotify for Mac.

We can say that, the new sidebar of the library of Spotify It’s a great update to the desktop app from Macwhich offers a more consistent and customizable experience for users of Spotify.

Also, users can access all the contents of their library of Spotifyincluding artists, playlists, albums, podcasts and more, and customize the order of what appears in the sidebar to suit your preferences.

In addition, it also offers filtering and sorting options for the user’s collection, making it easier to find what they’re looking for and remembering their preferences when restarting the desktop app.