Spotify releases ratings for podcasts

Spotify has, for a couple of years, made podcasts a cornerstone of its strategy and development. The music streaming company wants to be the main player worldwide in terms of consumption and publication of this type of content and the efforts to achieve this go through the purchase of leading companies such as Anchor or the constant launch of new functions for its podcasts.

Spotify launched a few weeks ago personalized recommendations for podcasts based on consumer trends

This framework encompasses the new tool that the company has already launched and that is available to all listeners worldwide. It is a rating system that will allow Spotify users to give a score to their favorite podcasts, on a scale that ranges from 1 to 5 stars.

Now available when rating songs and artists, this feature will provide Spotify users with useful information to give context about the popularity of podcasts and make it easier for listeners to find new favorite podcasts.

Star ratings are now available worldwide through the Spotify apps for iOS and Android. This is not a feature that is available on the desktop version. It also helps content creators get more feedback from their audience and learn how their podcasts work.

Total, Spotify currently has more than 3.2 million podcasts hosted on your platform. Finding new content is not easy, which is why the company recently launched podcast rankings and personalized recommendations for users, based on their tastes and consumer trends. Now the scores will serve to also assess the quality of the content and offer more information when discovering new programs.

