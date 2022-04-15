Spotify relaunches Spotify Live (previously Greenroom) and adds live shows

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Greenroom, Spotify’s live audio content platform with streaming programs, has changed its name to Spotify Live. From now on it becomes available as an independent application completely from Spotify itself, although from the Spotify app it will also be accessible as a section more of the content offered.

Spotify Live becomes independent from Spotify to offer live audio programs

Greenroom emerged as Spotify’s response to Clubhouse, the live audio chat platform, based on the technology of the Locker Room platform, initially dedicated to live audio broadcasts initially focused on the world of sports (locker room means “box office” in English).

Clubhouse was born at the end of 2020 and achieved great success at the beginning of 2021, which caused similar platforms to proliferate, with social networks developing “their own Clubhouse”, as happened with Twitter Spaces. It was a time when everyone wanted their own live audio chat rooms and while some languished (starting with the Clubhouse itself) others have managed to stay active, like Greenroom.

In addition to being announced by Spotify itself, Spotify Live already has its own profile on social networks, such as Twitter, where it has also announced the change in the name of the platform and the start of its activity as an independent application with its new identity.

Say hi to Live 👋 You can now livestream real-time conversations between artists, creators, and athletes right from @Spotify pic.twitter.com/oHE7sTFbjl — Spotify Live (@SpotifyLive) April 12, 2022

On Spotify Live they can stay streaming conversations, in real timebetween artists, creators, athletes and different celebrities who until now maintained their meeting space from Greenroom.

Users will be able to access streaming content, in addition to the Spotify and Spotify Live apps, from the pages of content creators or from their own podcasts. From there they can access the live chat, thus participating in the conversation with the aforementioned artists, creators, athletes and different celebrities who are the protagonists of the programs.

.