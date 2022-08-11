Spotify redesigns its app to differentiate music and podcasts

- Advertisement -

Spotify has developed a new design of its interface in the mobile application to content from more clearly. The change, currently available in the Android version of the app, and which will arrive “in the near future” on iOS (as indicated by the streaming platform), is based on a new tab that separates both contents instead of appeared in a single common section.

The new interface that separates music and podcasts is currently only available on Android

The current segmentation of these two types of content is part of Spotify’s declared efforts to offer a better user experience and also to offer better recommendations, which involves grouping songs and podcasts into two well-differentiated sections. Thus, from now on, users of the Spotify app will have two new tabs located at the top of the screen: “music” and “podcasts and programs”.

Clicking on any of them will access the corresponding section where there will only be one of the two types of content. Of course, this also implies that the suggestions and recommendations that are shown in each of the sections will be limited to that type of content.

In the case of podcasts, the recommendations will focus on the latest episodes of the podcasts that are already being listened to, but will also suggest new and different ones. And the changes are especially notable for users who make greater use of podcast playback. since, in practice, the Spotify app is close to a traditional podcast playersomething that reveals the importance that this type of content has acquired for the platform.

A content that, in addition, can be a source of income both for the platform itself and for the content authors themselves for the monetization possibilities associated. To promote it, the podcast library page has been completely redesigned to make it easier to locate the episode you want to listen to. It should also be remembered that Spotify has its own tool to record podcasts from the app itself, as a reinforcement of the importance given to this type of content.

Ahead could still be new remodeling of the Spotify app to give the welcome they deserve to two other types of content: videos and audiobooks.