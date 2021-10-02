Spotify Prepaid and the method to pay with cash and without a card

If you are one of the people who listens to all kinds of music in Spotify , then watch out for the next trick. On the platform, so that you do not have the random mode active or some other blocking system, you can access its Premium service, the same one that also eliminates all kinds of advertising in the app.

But there are certain details that you should know: and it is that in order to be Spotify Premium It is necessary, in some cases, to pay with a credit or debit card, so sometimes you have to ask someone for the loan service. Has it happened to you?

Some months ago the streaming platform has decided to join a new system so that people who do not have a card can pay for the service using cash, that is, physical money. How do I do it?

The steps are quite simple, but it is to be known that only the Spotify It is authorized to provide you with a special code for your account to activate the Premium service, so another page with a similar function is better to discard since it may be a malware or virus to steal data.

HOW TO PAY SPOTIFY PREPAYMENT IN CASH

The first thing you should know is that this method only works if you do it on the computer. On the cell phone, you may have to perform some kind of maneuver to be able to see the entire Spotify page.

Now enter Spotify from any browser.

At that moment go down or simply press where it indicates “See plans”.

Next you must choose the plan you want: individual, duo or family.

When you enter it, you can choose whether to pay monthly or make a single payment.

If you want to make a single payment, you must select the options of 1 month, 3 months, 6 months or a year.

In this way you can generate a code to pay for Spotify Premium in cash. (Photo: Spotify)