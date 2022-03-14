Spotify plays it to Pioneer and JVC-Kenwood... and their users

I’m sorry to say it like that, but on this issue the behavior of Spotify seems absolutely deplorable. I understand that companies give a lot of importance to income, of course, after all, they depend on them to stay. Now, when they climb to generate more income, they end up forgetting that they depend on their users to maintain these activities. And that, in this case, is exactly what the company is doing. And let’s remember that they depend on their users to continue paying their monthly fee every month.

This all started a few months ago when Spotify starts to remove the Car View feature from its app. In case you didn’t know it, Car View was a mode of the app in which the interface was reduced to the basic control elements, which also grew singularly in size. Its raison d’être was, of course, to eliminate unnecessary distractions and provide controls that allow the app to be used while driving, without having to take our eyes off the road.

Car View was undoubtedly a great idea, and one of the reasons why Spotify was so highly recommended in the context of listening to music while driving. And, therefore, it was a very used function, so there was no point in removing it… well, there was only one reason, which we already told you about at that time, and that is called Spotify Car Thing. A device for the car that allows access to Spotifywith some specific functions to improve its use while driving.

Do I have something against this device? No, of course not. Personally, I don’t think it’s the most practical option, but it’s fine, it has a small screen, it allows control with voice commands and, in short, it’s not bad. What I criticized at the time, and maintain today, is that I find it quite ugly that Spotify removed Car View from their apps, just to attract more potential buyers of his device, a gadget that costs close to a hundred dollars.

And now, totally unexpectedly, a new blow arrives, this time to users who have installed an information and entertainment device in their cars of the Pioneer and JVC-Kenwood brands. Devices, and this is important to clarify, that until now were officially supported by Spotify, something that will undoubtedly have been one of the reasons for the purchase decision of its users.

It all starts with quite a few Spotify users who have devices from both brands in their cars, and who from one day to the next discover that they can no longer use them as usual. Thus, they posted messages on the streaming service’s support forums, finally getting this generic response:

«We can confirm that compatibility with Pioneer and JVC-Kenwood car audio headunits has been removed. This means that it will no longer be possible to launch the built-in Spotify app from the interface, but you should still be able to play audio from your mobile devices via Bluetooth or a USB cable.»

A) Yes, With a stroke of the pen, Spotify has decided to remove support, but instead of doing it with new devices, that is, ending its collaboration with the brands from now on, it has opted for the most drastic measure, leaving some users who bought these devices precisely for it without support. Potential new Spotify Car Thing buyers? Personally I highly doubt it. Moreover, it is easier for me to imagine them as future ex-Spotify subscribers, especially upset by the lack of respect towards them with which the company has acted in this case. And I wonder if Spotify is in a position to lose customers like that.