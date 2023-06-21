Spotify plans to launch its new subscription plan, with high-fidelity audio, and higher cost

- Advertisement -

Spotify, one of the best-known audio-on-demand services on the Internet, is preparing to launch a new, higher-cost subscription plan, likely to include the long-awaited Hi-Fi audio feature.

The new subscription plan, which will be released at the end of this year, and which has the internal name of “Supremium”, will allow the company to obtain more income, and, incidentally, appease the demands of investors , who have been pressing for the company to increase subscription prices to improve their economic situation, according to the Bloomberg publication in phase to close sources.



High-fidelity audio closer to arriving

It is striking that the Internet audio-on-demand company has been waiting for the launch of this new subscription plan to bring the possible launch of the long-awaited high-fidelity audio function, although this feature has been ready to be released for more than a year. offered to users.

This wait has made competitors like Apple Music and Amazon Music go ahead by launching similar features in their respective services and within their standard plans at no additional cost to users.

A wait that is endless

It must be remembered that the company has already announced that it will be working on this feature in 2021, having delayed its launch on more than one occasion, so the expected feature will now no longer have any more delays.

Closer in time, Gustav Söderström, co-chairman of Spotify, went so far as to indicate this past March that the feature “will come at some point”, but that its release will be done in the way that “makes sense” for both its company and for users.

Necessary strategy to convince users

Faced with this situation, Spotify will have a very difficult time trying to convince users to join the new subscription plan once it becomes available. In this regard, the company plans to launch the new subscription plan starting outside of the United States.

For now we will have to wait for more information on the new release, including prices and availability, although today’s preview already shows a horizon to take as a reference, although the last word will be with those responsible for the company.

It will be a matter of waiting and evaluating, when the time comes, what advantages Spotify will try to offer compared to what rival services have been offering, and then there will be the level of user acceptance.

More information: Bloomberg