Spotify now wants to incorporate audiobooks within its platform

Spotify aspires to become the platform par excellence for audio content, concentrating a wide catalog of music and podcasts, among other experiences that strengthen the offer of this platform.

After a recent announcement, the CEO of the company confirmed the next step they are working on: adding audiobooks to the Spotify catalog.

Audiobooks on demand, the proposal that Spotify will present

In a presentation for investors of the company, Daniel Ek, CEO and co-founder of Spotify, pointed out that the next steps they will take will be around audiobooks. “We believe that audiobooks in their many different forms will be a great opportunity”commented the executive director of the platform at that time. “Just like we’ve done on the podcasts, expect us to play to win”added Ek, as reported from CNET.

In this public account, addressed not only to the company’s shareholders, but also to Wall Street analysts, this initiative was presented as part of the evolution that Spotify will soon be subject to.

The expansion of the content offer will present some different dynamics. Although the musical and podcast catalog is managed through the traditional subscriptions to the service, the offer of other on-demand content, such as the announced audiobooks, will be distributed through a store integrated into the app, for independent rates per title. , regardless of the subscription class that the user maintains in his Spotify account.

The combination of the possibility of trying the music service for free, plus its internal social interaction tools, the recommendation algorithm and the subsequent implementation of a complete catalog of podcasts, have positioned Spotify as one of the leaders in this industry. However, the market in which this platform operates is highly dynamic, with plural and constant competition, which encourages companies to dare with changes like this.

Although Spotify has recently suffered some setbacks, such as the indefinite postponement of its lossless audio streaming service, the bet is on the breadth of content that Spotify aspires to share. In the company’s announcement, it was emphasized that expansion into this new category of sound content will be aggressive.

Currently, the popular streaming platform already has some audiobooks scattered throughout its catalog. However, by not having a section dedicated to them, these are mostly categorized and presented as podcasts, as well as, to a lesser extent, it is possible to find others under the modality of record releases usually categorized under the genre of “ Spoken Word” or “Spoken Word”. Given this dispersion of the catalog, the company assured that it will update its applications and software not only to allow a la carte purchases under this new modality, but also to better accommodate audiobooks in this space.

Spotify has yet to issue any press release or public announcement confirming this move. However, their arrival is certain and only a matter of time, since the regular conduct of these announcements begins in more reserved instances.