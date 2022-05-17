Spotify now allows artists to use NFT files

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

In addition to uploading their latest songs and creating playlists, musicians can create their artist pages on Spotify to promote merchandise and concert dates. Soon you will also be able to upload galleries of NFT files to this page and trade them. At the moment, this tool is only available to a small group of Android users in the United States, but it is planned to be incorporated into other markets.

Spotify already allows some musicians to include a selection of NFT files on their artist pages

Spotify users who have access to this trial feature will be able to view artist galleries by visiting their Spotify pages. Once inside, they will have to scroll and, after leaving the playlists behind, they will find a sample of NFT files.

By clicking on one of these NFTs, Spotify offers an improved and higher quality version of it, as well as a short description of the file. There is also a tab next to the file that says «See more» and through which you can access OpenSea, a marketplace for these types of files in which the user can acquire the NFT in question.

As it has been known, although Spotify has not confirmed or denied it, the streaming platform will not take any commission for the sale of files. The company has limited itself to announcing that it is carrying out an experiment with a small group of artists, who you are allowing to promote your NFT files on their Spotify profiles. Nor has it confirmed whether these galleries will be installed permanently or if they will remain a simple test.

This move by Spotify comes just days after Instagram began testing the integration of NFTs on its platform. There is already a small group of instagramers who can share your digital tokens or collectibles based on NFC technology through their profiles on the social network.

.