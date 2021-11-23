Spotify Lyrics allows us to see the lyrics of the songs in real time

Continuing with its recent improvements, the well-known music streaming platform has just announced the arrival of «Spotify Lyrics», one of the most anticipated functions by fans for years with which, thanks to the association with Musixmatch, finally we can see the lyrics of the songs in real time while we reproduce them.

Although without a doubt the best news is that this feature comes to users of all devices and plans, including both the free Premium accounts. Thus, the Spotify Lyrics feature is available on iOS and Android devices, desktops, consoles, and smart TVs, so we’ll go over how to activate this new feature on different devices.

How to activate Spotify Letters on mobiles

Tap in the “Now Playing View” of a song

While listening to a song, swipe up from the bottom of the screen

Song lyrics will appear while playing in real time on Spotify

Finally, if you want to share the lyrics on social networks, you will have to touch the “Share” button at the bottom of the song lyrics screen.

Some users may not have the social sharing feature available at launch. If you have an Android 12 device, for example, you should be able to see the lyrics, but the share icon won’t necessarily be available to tap here at launch. If you don’t see an icon in the lower-right corner of the full-screen letter, you may need to restart your device and try again, or check that you have the latest version of the app.

How to activate Spotify Lyrics on PC

In the playback bar, click the microphone icon while a song is playing

You will then see the lyrics of the songs scrolling in real time while the song is playing

The lyrics shown here can also be shared on all kinds of social media.

How to activate Spotify Lyrics on SmartTV