Spotify Live, created to compete with Clubhouse, will be closed soon

O Spotify announced that it will shut down its live audio service Spotify Live. The platform was created to compete with the clubhouse and other similar services, which saw a boom in users during the coronavirus pandemic. Covid-19. In a statement to The Verge, the spokesperson for the streaming audio platform, Gayle Gaviola Moreau, confirmed that the company will “put an end to the Spotify Live app” because it believes that “it no longer makes sense as a standalone app ”.





Instead, Spotify indicates that it will continue to offer live audio in limited ways on Spotify’s main app, such as listening groups, a feature that allows fans to connect with artists in a virtual space. - Advertisement - It is worth remembering that the platform launched a dedicated app for live audio in 2021 under the name of Greenroom. After a period of autonomy, the company sought to create a stronger and more rebranded it as Spotify Live, as well as integrating it with Spotify.

Spotify wasn’t the only tech company to close its doors to social podcasting services, for example, last year Meta cut its audio offerings on Facebook Live and got rid of its Soundbites service. The best apps to flirt if you are over 50 years old Another example is Reddit, which also abandoned its Reddit Talk feature earlier this month, and in general we can say that at this historical moment, audio services of this type have practically disappeared from the market. And you, do you usually use Spotify Live? Tell us in the comments down below!