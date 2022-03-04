Spotify led the way: Twitter will bet on podcasts

Social networks in some cases are reaching their peak of growth, since the competition is very high. Therefore, it makes all the sense in the world to try to add new functions that in many cases go beyond what would be expected from the platform in question. An example is what Twitter seems to be preparing to try to capture new users and not leave those who are already active. Specifically, it seems that the company is preparing its own podcast platform. In other words, it will enter a market segment in which it was not expected and would compete with companies like Spotify. Curious and at the same time strange… at least initially, since there is something that can make this make sense: the ones known as Twitter Spaces. Spaces could be the reason We explain ourselves: it may be that the work being carried out by the social network -and which has been leaked because a clear reference to a section called Podcast has been found in the code of its applications-, is specifically intended to the publication of the aforementioned Spaces once their issuance has ended. In other words, the recordings would not be lost over time, and could have a higher utility. And, this, yes, it can be something that fits perfectly with the creators and would allow it to differentiate itself from Clubhouse, this being the most positive. If the goal is to attract traditional podcasts to post on the social network, things change quite a bit. It could be an option, certainly unexpected, and it remains to be seen if the platform is attractive to creators. Also, this is not something you expect from Twitter, so we believe that the aforementioned makes more sense (and that the new space has the name of Podcast so that it is recognizable for users). It will be given a lot of importance This is because it will have its own tab, as has been seen in the image that has been published, which would be located in the lower ribbon of the Twitter application interface (it would also be accessible from the web version of Twitter). This would be due to the fact that Spaces is having a very good impact on the following within the social network, so you want to make the most of its pull. For now, it is unknown when this new option will be implemented, but everything indicates that in a short time you will be able to access a new section on Twitter that, the truth, is that it can be very interesting as additional support for the live broadcasts that it already has. the well-known social network. >