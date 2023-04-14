Spotify launches tool to turn radio shows into podcasts

The audio streaming platform, Spotify, has launched a new tool called “broadcast-to-podcast” so that radio show hosts can turn their broadcasts into podcast episodes. This tool, which integrates with Megaphone, enables automatic conversion of radio content into podcast episodes, making it easy for publishers to reach new audiences.

What is broadcast-to-podcast?

Broadcast-to-podcast is a publishing tool that allows radio content publishers to convert their broadcasts into podcasts. This means that the streaming audio platform integrates with Megaphone to create new podcast episodes from content already broadcast, saving publishers the manual conversion process that can typically take up to an hour per episode.

- Advertisement -

The tool also automatically identifies radio show ad spots and connects them to the company’s ad solution. This makes it easier for radio content publishers to take advantage of advertising opportunities in podcasts, which is expected to generate additional revenue.

How does it benefit radio content publishers?

Radio content publishers can take advantage of the broadcast-to-podcast tool to reach new audiences and unlock additional monetization opportunities.

The tool enables radio content publishers to reach new audiences, unlock additional monetization opportunities, and give loyal fans greater access to their content from anywhere. They can also use the tool to tap into the Spotify Audience Network, allowing them to monetize unsold inventory.

How is the consumption of audio content evolving?

The consumption of audio content has evolved over time, and more and more people prefer to listen to their favorite content on digital devices. For example, the time people spend listening to online radio in the United States has increased by 50% from 2019 to 2022.

- Advertisement -

The growing popularity of podcasts is due in part to the fact that busy consumers prefer to listen to their favorite content on their own schedule. Content creators, publishers, and platforms are responding to consumer demand by offering listening options on a wide variety of devices, including smart speakers, smartwatches, and more.

What are the additional opportunities provided by the broadcast-to-podcast tool?

Once the broadcast-to-podcast tool converts the radio show content into a streaming format, it automatically identifies the advertising markers. Users can replace or remove these markers to add new monetization opportunities or replace old ads with other content.

In addition, the tool allows radio content publishers to reach hard-to-reach audiences and create an additional revenue stream by turning their radio shows into podcasts.

- Advertisement -

Who is using broadcast-to-podcast?

According to Spotify, the Fox News network is already using the technology to turn its radio shows into podcast episodes. By using Megaphone, radio content publishers can not only reach new audiences, but also optimize their podcast performance without having to rely on tools designed for radio.

The tool also allows radio content publishers to customize the content of their podcasts, which means they can add new ads or replace old ads with other content. Additionally, they can take advantage of the Spotify Audience Network to monetize unsold inventory.