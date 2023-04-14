Spotify launches the iPhone widget with iOS 16: how to activate the app shortcut

More than six months after the launch of iOS 16 and the arrival of the widgets on the lock screen of iPhones, Spotify takes advantage of the novelty introduced by Apple with the latest version of its operating system. It could certainly have arrived earlier, considering that after all the new Spotify key for the lockscreen it’s nothing more than a simple shortcut to the app, but… as they say: better late than never.

Spotify’s iOS 16 lock screen shortcut is also available in Italy, we’ve checked, provided you have thelatest version of streaming app. We have been successful after updating Spotify for iOS to version 8.8.26.446at which point by long tapping on the lock screen and then on Customize at the bottom we made room for the widget and therefore could insert it.