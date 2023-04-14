Spotify launches the iPhone widget with iOS 16: how to activate the app shortcut

More than six months after the launch of iOS 16 and the arrival of the widgets on the lock screen of iPhones, Spotify takes advantage of the novelty introduced by Apple with the latest version of its operating system. It could certainly have arrived earlier, considering that after all the new Spotify key for the lockscreen it’s nothing more than a simple shortcut to the app, but… as they say: better late than never.
Spotify’s iOS 16 lock screen shortcut is also available in Italy, we’ve checked, provided you have thelatest version of streaming app. We have been successful after updating Spotify for iOS to version 8.8.26.446at which point by long tapping on the lock screen and then on Customize at the bottom we made room for the widget and therefore could insert it.
It’s a’simple operationcompletely trivial for those who are a little familiar with the “modular” lock screen of iOS 16. However, as mentioned at the beginning, trivial is the insertion, trivial the functionality: tapping the widget don’t expect anything revolutionary, it just opens the app. It’s up to you whether a shortcut to the Spotify app is worth giving up a slot for any other widget (for example, we had Activity) or simply ask Siri to open the app, if you really don’t want to go to the home screen.
Another news of the last few hoursbut of a decidedly different nature than the previous one, concerns the publication of podcasts on the platform, indeed the Transformation of broadcasts into podcasts. The novelty is the result of the acquisition of Whooshkaa dated December 2021, an Australian company on which Spotify has set its sights for the method that allowed radio broadcasters to quickly transform existing audio content into podcasts.
Today the Stockholm company announces that the technology is available to any editor with a Megaphone account, the platform that Spotify makes available to creators. “With this news – writes – We hope many more choose Megaphone”. For those interested, details of the technology acquired by Whooshkaa at the link in STREET.