Spotify launches options to earn money with podcasts in Spain

Spotify has made podcasts a cornerstone of its growth strategy in recent years. The company tries to become one of the main platforms on which creators upload their programs and audios, and for this it launched payment options months ago so that they could monetize their content.

Podcast authors will get 100% of the revenue

However, until now this possibility was only available in some territories, such as the United States. Now Spotify has just announced that paid podcasts are coming to Spain and that, therefore, content creators in our country will be able to have more control over them and allow them to earn money with them.

In this sense, what Spotify has just enabled is the possibility of offering exclusive content only for subscribers, among other advantages.

For example, this new subscription model in Spotify provides tools for podcast creators to maximize their reach and grow their audience.

How to activate the paid subscription model on Spotify

In order to activate the paid subscription model on Spotify, the podcast must be hosted on Anchor. Only then can episodes be marked as exclusive for subscribers and published on Spotify.

Podcast authors don’t have to pay anything to activate the paid podcast subscription model on Spotify. Additionally, they will receive subscription revenue in full (excluding payment processing fees).

Only after two years of use of this functionality it is planned to apply a rate of 5% on the subscription income, but for now, the creators will get all the income.

Spain is not the only country where paid podcasts have been launched. They have also reached Switzerland, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Malta, Portugal, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Singapore, Finland, Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

