Spotify launches its own DJ with artificial intelligence

The AI ​​continues to be integrated into different services, this time it reaches spotify-gets-new-home-screen-with-tiktok-inspired-design-check-out/">Spotify with a new tool that works like which, mixes songs that the system considers as the ones that the user likes the most. In addition, he has an artificially generated but realistic-looking voice.

During the experience, you will hear details about each track and the artist who sings it, all narrated by the artificial intelligence.

The virtual DJ will use the record users to create a custom mix that, unlike a list of reproduction default as those generated in wrapped or in the section weekly discovery is updated daily to propose new songs.

Spotify launches a new Virtual DJ feature that generates a voice using artificial intelligence.

The artificial intelligence generation, which is the same used by the company Open AI creator of ChatGPTwill be fed not only by the tastes of each personbut also by information from music experts from around the world.

The tone of voice that will be used is that of Xavier “X” Jernigan, head of Cultural Associations of Spotifyalthough it has already been indicated that the application will improve and expand the product to make it more diverse in terms of genre and tonality.

At the moment, this función is only available to users of the premium version on USA and Canadasince the voice generated by artificial intelligence It has not yet included languages ​​such as Spanish or Portuguese to spread in the market South American.

People who live in authorized countries must enter the application and press the DJ option, which is only available in the mobile version of devices Android and iOS.

Spotify launches a new Virtual DJ feature that generates a voice using artificial intelligence.

In case the users do not feel comfortable with the song they are listening to, it will only be necessary to press the button of DJ again to stop playback and suggest a new mix; the above, because artificial intelligence can emit a voice, but not listen and understand the user.

People will be able to deactivate the DJ function whenever they want by playing playlists with predetermined content or by calling their virtual assistant.

Finally, you may wish to continue listening to playlists as usual, that will not change.