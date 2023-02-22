5G News
Spotify launches DJ feature that recommends and comments on songs, like on a radio

By Abraham
Spotify has launched a new artificial intelligence feature, called DJ, which makes a selection of songs based on the user’s musical taste and makes comments about the productions – something very similar to what we already know in radio stations.

Suggestions and comments are wrapped in a down-to-earth voice inspired by Xavier “X” Jernigan, Head of Cultural Partnerships at Spotify. DJ generates charming and cheeky jokes after every few songs that were generated through machine learning, and these comments describe your listening habits and fun facts about the album or song you’re listening to.


At the moment, the DJ is still in Beta phase and is only available to Spotify Premium users in the US and Canada today. For this audience, you can trigger it through the music feed on the home page. The AI ​​process therefore involves custom music and a robot monologue every five or so songs. If the user does not like the selection, he can notify the intelligence to improve the repertoire.

The AI ​​that powers the DJ was not created from scratch by Spotify, but was developed after its acquisition of Sonatic, a London-based technology company specializing in AI voices. Spotify writers generate scripts based on Jernigan’s own cadence, inflection and slang usage, which are then fed into a voice model that Spotify has trained with machine learning to mimic Jernigan’s voice that will generate the DJ’s commentary.

Spotify says that 81% of its users like the platform’s customization, like Spotify Wrapped, which generates a totally unique annual roundup of your most listened to songs. AI is already present in Spotify with custom playlists like Daily Mixes, Decade Mixes and Mood Mixes.

