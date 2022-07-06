Spotify is already testing its own tool to record podcasts

- Advertisement -

In addition to serving as a passive platform from which to listen to podcasts, content that has become strategic for the company, Spotify is going to become an app capable of ensuring that content creators can record your own podcasts without leaving the app.

The same Spotify app will be used to record, edit, publish and listen to podcasts

At the moment these new tools are in testing phase in New Zealand, where Spotify users can already check its operation since last June. This avoids the need to have a second application to record podcasts if you already have the application (Spotify) from which these contents are listened to.

In fact Anchor, acquired by Spotify in 2019, was previously an independent platform for the creation and publication of podcasts, it was already acquired by Spotify and in practice it works as “their” tool for recording, editing and publishing podcasts. After the incorporation of these tools, it would not be necessary to resort to Anchor.

How to record podcasts with Spotify

As Spotify users in New Zealand can already see, next to the “Your library” button, a new “+” button appears in the start bar. Pressing it displays options such as “record podcast” or “Create playlist”.

When clicking on the podcast recording option, a home screen appears and a button to activate the start of the recording. A button can also be pressed that pauses the recording and when it is finished, the resulting recording can be edited and a background music track added. Finally, you can assign a title to the recording, add a description, tag another podcast or a song and finally proceed to publication.

With the podcast already published, Spotify offers the author access to a panel from which control the number of listens obtained for each chapter so that you can control its repercussion and the effect on the audience obtained.

From Spotify no official information has been released regarding these new podcast creation tools, so it is not known when these tools will be available in other countries beyond New Zealand, which Spotify has long been expected to incorporate. .