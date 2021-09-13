Spotify invents an interesting function that helps you create the perfect ‘playlist’

Making a playlist is not an easy task because, like it or not, you have to have a good memory to remember all those songs that you like to put together within the same list. And although not everyone is capable of doing it, we can always take advantage of that foreign talent by adding any of the lists that are public within the application. Although if what we want is to create one and make it the best in the world for our ears, either we have that talent or we are going to get frustrated very quickly. So for those cases in which our memory does not give us to remember which songs to put together within the same playlist, Spotify has thought that it could give us a hand. A little push as well as accidentally, so that at the end of the process it seems that we have done everything. Guide to creating a great playlist The fact is that Spotify has just announced a function focused precisely on that task: allowing us to add songs to a list that more or less have to do, depending on our tastes and what we usually listen to within the platform. Its name is Enhance and it is beginning to reach users, to whom it will appear little by little as it is distributed to all accounts, at the moment only for payment. With this Enhanced active, the platform will add 30 different topics to the list that, in order not to get confused, will indicate that they are your contribution. In other words, if we already have songs saved in that playlist, it will not remove them, but will mix them by inserting the ones it thinks may interest us. Moreover, so that in the future we remember that these contributions are yours, you will attach a special icon to unequivocally identify them. Spotify is always looking for a way that we do not move away from its platform, and that is why it is one of the most innovative when trying to deliver to its users what they really want to hear. At the end of the day, if it were not like that, we would soon tire ourselves looking for something that really attracts us. Especially in the case of those subscribers who do not have a very specific taste in music and prefer to be surprised by the platform itself. If you have Spotify, remember that these news could take a few days to be available, until your turn comes in that update queue that Swedes must have. Then, when you see it, you can already be the king of the playlists.