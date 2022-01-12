Spotify in HiFi quality will take longer to arrive and we think we know the reasons

By February 2021 Spotify brought the news of the implementation of HiFi sound quality. A great alternative for music lovers who enjoy listening to their favorite music without loss. According to the announcement made by the company, this mode would be available to Premium users, who could update the sound quality whenever they wanted. However, a few days ago Spotify said that the HiFi quality will be delayed a little more.

The information has been transmitted via the company blog in an update of the same announcement made the previous year.

Spotify will take a little longer with HiFi quality

As we mentioned before, in February 2021 Spotify’s first announcement about the arrival of HiFi quality was made. By then, it was said that it would be available for Premium users and that it would be released by the end of the year. However, 2022 has arrived and we had no more news about the landing of this new audio quality. The news actually came on January 7 with Spotify updating the first ad.

In the new communication, the company expresses that they are working to bring HiFi quality in the future. Despite this, they say they do not have specific dates for its premiere and that they will give the information as soon as they can. What happened to Spotify’s plans?

Here we enter the realm of speculation because there is no concrete information as to why the HiFi quality of Spotify is delayed. However, an announcement made by the competition during 2021 should also be taken into account. For the month of May, Apple and Amazon announced the availability of their sound in high quality, without losses.

The problem is that the Apple and Amazon offerings promise 24-bit / 192kHz sound, while Spotify remains at 16-bit / 44.1kHz. That is, for the same $ 9.99 of Spotify Premium, you could get a higher quality from Apple or Amazon. So, given the attractiveness of the offers of these two companies, Spotify has preferred to work more on its product to bring something more attractive.

In that sense, as the Spotify statement says, we will have to wait a little longer to find out how the company will reinvent its offer.