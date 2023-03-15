Spotify HiFi, delayed from 2021, still in plans to launch

The release of the new Apple Music tier, with lossless audio, has affected Spotify’s plans to launch its own HiFi tier, according to a recent report.

However, a Spotify executive has confirmed that the HiFi level already exists and is used internally. He also assured that it can still be released to the public, although it is not known when.

Spotify changed its plans with HiFi audio due to the influence of its competition

In 2021, Spotify announced that it would launch a lossless tier called Spotify HiFi. However, according to a report from The Verge, Spotify has had a hi-fi tier available for over a year with employees who can access it. Plans changed when Apple Music and Amazon revealed lossless music at no additional cost.

Spotify co-chairman Gustav Soderstrom confirmed in an interview mostly dedicated to other topics that the HiFi tier will definitely come, but no release dates or other information was provided. “We announced it, but then the industry changed for various reasons. We will, but we will do it in a way that makes sense to us and to our listeners. The industry changed and we had to adapt.” Soderstrom told The Verge.

The highest payment level, a strategy that could change

Spotify was supposedly hoping to offer lossless music at a higher pay tier and still can. This tier would be an additional revenue generator for the company and could offer even more features such as spatial audio. However, there was no mention of a Spotify HiFi launch date or any intention to include spatial audio or other formats in the interview covered by the aforementioned report.

Competition between music streaming platforms is increasing, and each one is trying to offer a unique experience to listeners. The release of lossless music at no additional cost by Apple Music and Amazon has given these platforms an advantage over Spotify in this regard. However, Spotify is still one of the most popular music streaming platforms in the world.

Uncertainty over the future of high-quality audio on Spotify

Although it is not yet known when Spotify’s HiFi tier will arrive, music lovers can hope that this lossless tier will eventually arrive. Spotify has been working at this level for over a year, and it’s clear that they want to offer a high-quality experience to their users.

It is well known that technology is advancing fast these days and that listeners, mainly music lovers and audiophiles, are increasingly looking for a higher quality in their listening experience. The music streaming market has the potential to continue to evolve, keeping competition alive between the various platforms in the industry. It is very likely that these services will continue to offer new features and improvements to attract more users and even artists, who despite having their music catalog on almost all platforms at the same time, are also quoted on occasions to work on exclusive collaborations with these platforms.