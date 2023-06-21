Spotify hides these keyboard shortcuts with which you can squeeze its service

- Advertisement -

Spotify has earned its place as the most widely used music streaming app. Its simple and intuitive interface, as well as some unbeatable algorithms for you to find real great songs, have positioned this application as the main player in the sector. Especially if you know the best tricks for Spotify. For example, we have already explained how to customize your playlists on Spotify, and today we are going to show you what are the best on Spotify. What are Spotify keyboard shortcuts To say that these keyboard shortcuts in Spotify are key combinations that we make to access different functions. Some you won’t need, but for example you can create a new playlist in a few seconds. Or you want to pause the music for a moment. Well, hitting the space bar is faster than taking the mouse and clicking the pause button. In case you’re interested, Spotify has direct access to its shortcuts and to do so, you just have to press the Shift+? so that a list of all the keyboard shortcuts in Spotify appears. As you will see in the image that heads these lines, the list of keyboard combinations in Spotify is very extensive. In addition, you should keep in mind that they are different in the event that you use Windows or Mac, so we leave you the two options so that you can take advantage of the option that interests you the most. Keyboard shortcuts in Spotify for Windows and Linux Create a Playlist: Control + N Cut: Control + XCopy: Control + CCopy (alternative link): Control + Alt + CPaste: Control + VDelete: Delete (Delete)Select all: Control + APlay or pause a song: SpaceBar repeat a song: Ctrl+RShuffle: Ctrl+SNext song: Ctrl+Right ArrowPrevious song: Ctrl+Left ArrowVolume up: Ctrl+Up ArrowVolume down: Ctrl+Down ArrowMute: Ctrl+Shift+Down ArrowMax volume : Control + Shift + Up Arrow Show Help: F1 Filter (Songs and Playlist): Control + F Select search field: Control + L Back: Alt + Left Arrow Forward: Alt + Right Arrow Play selected row: Enter Preferences: Control + PC Log out of active user: Control + Shift + W Exit: Alt + F4 Keyboard shortcuts in Spotify for Mac Create a Playlist: Command + N Cut: Command + X Copy: Command + CCopy (alt link): Command + Alt + C Paste: Command + V Delete: Delete, Backspace Select All: Command-ASPlay or pause a song: SpaceRepeat a song: Command-RShuffle: Command-SNext song: Control-Command-RightPrevious song: Control-Command-LeftVolume up: Command-UpVolume down: Command-DownMute: Command- Shift + Down Max Volume: Command + Shift + Up Show Help: Command + Shift + ?Filter (Songs and Playlist): Command + F Select Search Field: Command + Alt + F or Command + L Go Back: Command + Alt + Left or Command +[ Forward: Command+Alt+Right or Command+[Play Selected Row: EnterPreferences: Command-Logout Active User: Command+Shift+WSit: Command+QHide Window: Command+Hide Other Application Windows: Command+Alt+HClose Window : Command + W Minimize Window: Command + MRestore Minimized Window: Command + Alt + 1 >