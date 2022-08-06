Spotify has two new options to listen to music

will now let you play in shuffle mode



Spotify released on all premium accounts an update that has split the play button i.e. now shuffling content will have its own icon on the cell phone screen.

Until very recently the platform only offered a button to start or pause playback and other types of content, regardless of whether you had a premium or free subscription.

Even for some albums and playlists, the app forced ers to listen randomlyand so it was the only time that this playback mode was possible, however, those who use Spotify for free will not notice any difference since the shuffle button will only be in the paid version.

options-to-listen-to-music.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> The shuffle button will only be available for premium subscriptions options-to-listen-to-music.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

It is worth mentioning that if you want to remove the shuffle mode from those playlists or albums, you have to go to the platform’s settings and disable the option.

What is sought with this new spotify button is that users have at hand The ability to listen to your playlists in an organized or disordered way, if you wish.

So, the Swedish company identified the need for users to have direct access to this type of option, and so they ended up incorporating this new playback mode that seeks to improve the application’s user experience.

This has been the Spotify button that everyone has known so far

The official announcement of this update was made by the company through its blog, where they also said that now the organized playback button will be called “Play” and the randomly will be known as shuffle.

These new buttons will appear on all playlists so people can hit them before or while the music is playing. Likewise, the update will arrive in the coming weeks for Android Y iOS.

