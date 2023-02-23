Spotify has an AI-powered DJ mode powered by OpenAI

Spotify is testing a new feature that moves away from the dynamics we’ve seen so far in the app.

Beyond the frequent recommendations to discover new music, Spotify wants users to have a personalized experience. And for this, it takes advantage of the full potential of artificial intelligence.

This is the new intelligent DJ of Spotify

Spotify is testing a new DJ mode that has several peculiarities. This feature will offer you a selection of songs that reflect your tastes, along with AI-powered comments about the music or artists that are part of the playlist.

This selection will be based on the analysis of your playback history, and what it will learn from your listening habits. So the idea is that it recommends music that you would like to listen to, with continuous updates. The more you use this DJ mode, the better its recommendations will be.

And as a bonus, this clever DJ will use a “realistic voice” to deliver commentary curated by music experts who are part of the Spotify team. For example, it could give you an introduction mentioning why it selected those songs for you, or give you additional information about the song or artist. It’s just like a radio host, but with custom commentary for the kind of music you like.

To implement this dynamic, Spotify’s technology is combined, the potential of a generative AI of OpenAI and a voice platform with artificial intelligence. At this time, this feature is available on a trial basis only for premium users in the United States and Canada, both in the iOS and Android app.

We will have to wait for Spotify to finish the testing phase of this function to find out when it will begin to officially implement it in the stable version of its app. In the meantime, you can see an example of the work of this “DJ” in the video shared by the Spotify team.