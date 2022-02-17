Spotify has a new strategy to boost podcasts

Spotify announced the acquisition of two new platforms that will enhance different aspects of its podcast offering.

It is about Podsights and Chartable, two podcast technology companies with different proposals, which can solve some of the challenges facing Spotify to take advantage of the full potential of this format on the platform.

Spotify reinforces its strategy to boost podcasts

Spotify wants to enhance its podcast proposal, not only at the user experience level, but also for advertisers. And to that end, it’s investing in two new acquisitions that will help solve some of the challenges publishers and advertisers face in promoting their podcasts.

We believe that the opportunity for digital audio and podcasts remains significant. With these acquisitions, we are taking a major step forward in improving digital audio measurement and insights to help the entire industry scale to new heights.

For example, Podsights has worked with over 120 brands with its podcast ad measurement services. So by using their technology together with Spotify’s, they can extend and improve their services by providing more accurate measurements for advertisers.

A dynamic that will not only apply to podcasts, but they also plan to take it to the different types of ads that Spotify incorporates into its content. And on the other hand, Chartable, a podcast analysis platform, which provides a series of tools for publishers to learn more about their listener base and expand their audience.

The past year has seen a lot of Spotify features dedicated to podcast discovery within the platform, but it also makes it clear that it continues to invest in becoming the best audio advertising option for advertisers.