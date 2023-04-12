Spotify gets widget on fitness app Strava

With a closed partnership, as of this Wednesday (12), Spotify gains a widget within the exercise and fitness tracking application Strava. The idea is to give a greater incentive to workouts by synchronizing the user’s favorite songs.
The new feature will be available to Strava users for free through login and access permissions from Spotify.
According to research by Brunel University, London, listening to music while exercising increases brain performance and functioning by up to 15%.
In addition to the widget, Strava also has its intervention in music streaming and will take over the composition of the official playlist “Workout”with Spotify’s greatest hits for working out, starting April 20th.
