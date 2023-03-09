Spotify gets new home screen with TikTok-inspired design; check out

Spotify has announced a new home screen for its app that changes the way users discover new music, podcasts or artists. The update features a feed that is more focused on vertically scrolling images or videos.

That is, we are talking about an interface very similar to the mechanics that TikTok offers, with the intention being to attract more users and make the experience much more interactive.

The new interface should also feature auto-playing videos to promote newly released artists or tracks.

See an example below: