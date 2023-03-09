Spotify gets new home screen with TikTok-inspired design; check out

Spotify has announced a new home screen for its app that changes the way users discover new music, podcasts or artists. The update features a feed that is more focused on vertically scrolling images or videos.
That is, we are talking about an interface very similar to the mechanics that TikTok offers, with the intention being to attract more users and make the experience much more interactive.
The new interface should also feature auto-playing videos to promote newly released artists or tracks.
See an example below:
The top part of the app will still feature album covers and user playlists, something similar to what we have today. But when tapping on music, podcast or shows, the user will activate the new vertical scrolling feed.
The new feature allows users to quickly preview songs and playlists without completely diving into them, with each item playing automatically to give a “taste” of each track.
Spotify’s home screen change also shows that the company is willing to be much more than just a music app.
That’s because the use of AI should make the new feature much more efficient to deliver new songs and artists to thousands of users.
For now, the news is being distributed slowly and gradually.
