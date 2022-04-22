Spotify expands video podcast publishing to all select market makers

Spotify opens the publication of video podcasts to many more creators, starting to jump into international markets as well.

Released on a limited basis last fall season, Spotify now puts this format available to all creators in the US, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and the UKallowing followers to “connect more deeply with the content”, as well as allowing the platform to expand its catalog of video podcast content.



Interested creators who have the opportunity to do so will no longer have to resort to YouTube or other video platforms for publication in addition to their audio episodes, since all they have to do is resort to Anchor, the platform for publication acquired in 2019 by Spotify, and publish it in a similar way to how audio podcasts are usually published.

Video podcasts on the rise

For those who already have published audio-only episodes but they have versions with video, from Anchor they offer them the tools to replace the episodes. Anchor will also offer you specific metrics for videos.

Followers who simply want to listen to rather than watch will be able to put the videos in the background, so they can enjoy them as if they were pure audio podcasts, although if they choose to watch them, they will also be able to participate in surveys and questions and answers that the creators themselves have integrated in order to encourage participation.

Video podcasts are also embeddable, making it possible to reach a larger audience, and even support the podcast subscription feature as well.being able to make use of the current monetization options, although Spotify is already working on new monetization options that will come later, according to advances.

And in today’s announcement, Spotify further adds that it begins its partnership with Riverside:

today we also started a partnership with Riverside, the reference platform for remote recording. The integration allows creators to record and publish video content for free with Riverside with a fast distribution path to Spotify through Anchor.

Today is an interesting day for Spotify as it also begins to establish itself in the field of videowhen until very recently it focused on audio through its different forms (podcasts, live chat rooms, music,…).

We’ll see what will happen to what until very recently was only the platform for streaming audio on demand.

More information: Spotify