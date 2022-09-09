Spotify clause on price adjustments in subscriptions is not permitted

The Berlin district court has ruled that Spotify’s contracts are inadmissible. The music streaming service unreasonably disadvantages consumers.

- Advertisement -

The terms of service for subscriptions to the music streaming service Spotify have s that state that the can be adjusted if the total cost of providing the streaming services increases – but not if the costs decrease. The Federal Association of Consumer Organizations (vzbv) sued against this clause. The Berlin Regional Court decided in favor of the plaintiff: “The price adjustment clause in the subscription conditions of the music streaming service Spotify is inadmissible.”

- Advertisement -

In principle, price adjustment clauses are permissible and a suitable means, according to the court. However, the price change clause stipulated that no adjustment would be necessary if costs fell. The regional court saw the argument of the streaming service that customers were granted a right of termination as insufficient compensation for the disadvantage. “Consumers are currently affected by price increases in many areas. It is therefore all the more important to make it clear to the supplier side that they have to comply with the legal requirements,” says Jana Brockfeld, legal officer at vzvb. Spotify did not do this.

cost reduction possible

According to the association, Spotify also argued that costs would only increase in the streaming services market anyway. The total costs include production, personnel, administration, IT and financing costs as well as taxes, fees and other levies. The example of the sales tax cuts from 2020 served as an example of the fact that there were also falling costs. Spotify had passed these on to customers. If they had not done so, however, there would be no legal basis for users to sue under the terms of use.

The Berlin district court declared that the right to terminate the contract was insufficient, partly because customers were generally not interested in it. A change of provider is associated with difficulties, such as the loss of playlists.

- Advertisement -

Spotify has already appealed the decision.



(emw)

