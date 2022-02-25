Tech NewsSmart Gadgets

Spotify Car Thing or how to control music safely in the car

By: Brian Adam

One of the things that could be improved when listening to music in the car using the Spotify service is the control of playback when driving. And this is just what you get with the accessory Spotify Car Thing that has already been put up for sale for all who wish to get it.

This device is an improved way to connect, use your phone combined with Spotify in the car, and it has remote control functions -and much more- that make it a excellent choice for have no problems when you want to play a song or choose one of the lists that are already included in the user of the most widely used streaming music platform worldwide.

What is included in Spotify Car Thing

Well, what is achieved in the case of buying this accessory, which was known a while ago because it appeared last April as part of a limited release, what is achieved is quite interesting. Is the next: screen touch in which all the content is seen; physical checks so that the use closely resembles the radios that are commonly used in cars; and, of course, everything necessary to be able to use the voice assistant which is included in Spotify (and which is activated by saying Hey Spotify). Therefore, it is a fairly complete pack.

One of the things you should keep in mind is that in order to use Spotify Car Thing you need to have a premium account in the service, since the free ones are not supported. And, in addition, to access the music it is necessary to combine it through the phone data with which the accessory is synchronized using wireless technology. Therefore, its use and installation is quite simple.

Sale and price of this accessory

From today it is possible to buy Spotify Car Thing, but the initial launch region is the US (but its deployment to the rest of the regions where Spotify operates, such as Spain, is certain). In what has to do with the price, this is located in the 90 dollars, and the normal thing is that, at least in Europe, the change to the euro is made directly. It’s not outrageous, but it’s not exactly cheap either.

Finally, in the information that Spotify itself has published, it indicates that it is working on a much better dark mode and efficient so that it adapts to the situations in which the application is used. In addition, future updates will also include a new voice command that will allow you to add new songs to the playback queue. The truth is that both options are very interesting.

