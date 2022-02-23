Spotify Car Thing, a hands-free device for the car

Years after the arrival of its mobile application and its simplified mode adapted for vehicles, Spotify has finally presented the so-called “Car Thing”a new proprietary device similar to a smartphone or GPS device, with a small smart screen with hands-free capabilities with which we can directly access and control our music playback and other content on the platform.

Although it is not a completely autonomous device, since in reality will need to be paired and within range of a smartphone with a Spotify Premium subscription to work. This of course means that, although it does not require any access or additional port, the Spotify Car Thing will use the mobile data of our phone.

This way, we can use simple voice commands such as “Next song”, “Pause” or “Play” to control directly without the need to let go of the steering wheel or take your eyes off the road. However, Spotify Car Thing takes voice control to the next level and allows users to take advantage of more advanced requests, such as “Show similar artists” or “Shuffle songs I like”. The four buttons can be configured to instantly display your favorite playlists and can be changed to suit your preferences.

On the other hand, it highlights the fact that according to the brand itself, once we disconnect the device, the song will continue to play on your phone by default, instead of automatically pausing as it happens with other bluetooth devices such as headphones.

So, we come to the most important part of this device: its price. And it is that the Spotify Car Thing arrives low a not too cheap price of 90 dollars to the United States (for the moment the only place where it will be available), to which we will have to add the monthly subscription to the service.