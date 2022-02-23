Tech News

Spotify Car Thing, a hands-free device for the car

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Years after the arrival of its mobile application and its simplified mode adapted for vehicles, Spotify has finally presented the so-called “Car Thing”a new proprietary device similar to a smartphone or GPS device, with a small smart screen with hands-free capabilities with which we can directly access and control our music playback and other content on the platform.

Although it is not a completely autonomous device, since in reality will need to be paired and within range of a smartphone with a Spotify Premium subscription to work. This of course means that, although it does not require any access or additional port, the Spotify Car Thing will use the mobile data of our phone.

To

This way, we can use simple voice commands such as “Next song”, “Pause” or “Play” to control directly without the need to let go of the steering wheel or take your eyes off the road. However, Spotify Car Thing takes voice control to the next level and allows users to take advantage of more advanced requests, such as “Show similar artists” or “Shuffle songs I like”. The four buttons can be configured to instantly display your favorite playlists and can be changed to suit your preferences.

On the other hand, it highlights the fact that according to the brand itself, once we disconnect the device, the song will continue to play on your phone by default, instead of automatically pausing as it happens with other bluetooth devices such as headphones.

So, we come to the most important part of this device: its price. And it is that the Spotify Car Thing arrives low a not too cheap price of 90 dollars to the United States (for the moment the only place where it will be available), to which we will have to add the monthly subscription to the service.

Previous articleAn Android virus app that promises to free up space
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

Spotify Car Thing, a hands-free device for the car

Years after the arrival of its mobile application and its simplified mode adapted for vehicles, Spotify has finally...
Android

An Android virus app that promises to free up space

There are many apps that present themselves with a function when in reality the objective is something very...
Apple

Servant: Apple TV + series ends up in court again

Looking forward to the fourth and final season, the horror-thriller series Servant - available on Apple TV +...
Game Reviews

Elden Ring, un open world immenso e complesso: recensione in corso

Abbiamo esplorato a lungo l'Interregno, ma non siamo ancora pronti per dare un voto. Nel frattempo vi raccontiamo...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.