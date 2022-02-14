Spotify: cancellations are “shooting” after the boycott of several artists

There is no doubt that the waters have gone down in turmoil in recent weeks around Spotify. And it is that the streaming music platform has had to face a difficult situation these days, nothing less than the boycott of some of the most important stars of the music scene and with more weight in the industry. As you know, Joe Rogan’s podcast has been accused of promoting a denialist discourse, something that has been especially notable and visible by the legendary singer-songwriter Neil Young, to the point of challenging Spotify to choose between his music or the star podcast of the platform. Something that has resulted in the departure of Young and other artists such as Joni Mitchell from the platform, as an act of protest. Well, now we have known the first scope of that decision for Spotify. The number of cancellations skyrockets That is the reality, because as we have learned thanks to Insider, which echoes the information from Similarweb, which directly points to an increase in traffic of up to 115% on the page dedicated to cancellations of Spotify subscriptions, come on, the place you have to go through yes or yes to stop using the platform. In total, it went from 26,000 accesses on January 25, to a total of 56,000 four days later, with an incremental figure between the two dates. So it’s clear that the departure of Neil Young, the rest of Crosby, Stills, and Nash, as well as Joni Mitchell, has had consequences, though they’re clearly not devastating for the music platform. Considering that the platform has tens of millions of users worldwide, a few tens of thousands shouldn’t be enough to give Spotify pause. The music platform seems to have taken a neutral position in this conflict, on the one hand, not acting to avoid the boycott of the artists, understanding that it is a personal choice of these, and at the same time slipping that they do not intend to censor Rogan. Despite the fact that the podcaster has already eliminated up to 70 episodes with content, let’s put it that way, deniers, regarding the pandemic. Something that has come in handy for Spotify’s competitors, such as Apple Music, which with great fanfare has claimed to be the new home for these artists. We’ll see if they return at some point, or if this will be like this indefinitely. >