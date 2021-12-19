Spotify buys Whooshkaa to monetize radio shows

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Spotify continues to expand its arsenal of products with the acquisition of Whooshkaa, an Australian company specializing in monetization of radio broadcasts by converting them into podcasts. Although some radio stations already carry out this procedure through their own platforms, in the case of Whooshkaa, the proprietary technology of that company is integrated into the online system of the radio stations that contract the service.

Whooshkaa turns radio shows into podcasts so they can be monetized

The Swedish company allows radio stations to broadcast their programs in a way that they are already prepared for the technology of Whooshkaa automate your editing, ad removal and podcasting, including the possibility of inserting specific advertisements for this form of content distribution.

This acquisition is part of the vision of the future of audio put forward by Daniel Ek, CEO of Spotify, who earlier this year declared that “Traditional radio is dying”. In Ek’s opinion, during the next 10 years the current concept of radio will collapse, leaving behind its traditional type of linear conception, facing a transition that will lead it to convert to a radio format. content distribution on demand.

It is precisely in this section where Spotify intends to reach, since it is precisely on this model that its music streaming service is based. Hence the interest in being pioneers in reaching also become a reference platform here where the contents produced by radio stations reach listeners through the podcast format. Segment in which it is already present, including the possibility of subscribing to paid podcasts from the Spotify platform.

The most remarkable thing would not only be this conversion into a reference platform for the distribution of content from the radio, but also and very especially they would be the reference platform for the commercialization of advertising that would be inserted in these radio programs converted into podcasts, taking charge of the commercialization of said spaces.

.