Spotify brings you the horoscope prediction every morning to your mobile screen

That of wanting to know what awaits us depending on our zodiac sign is as old as the sun. The horoscope was, until the death of paper publications, one of the reference sections in practically any publication that we looked at: daily newspapers, monthly magazines of all kinds of topics (of the heart, youth, etc.) and even in the old newsletters with television information. Every morning, after passing through the kiosk, we could find out what awaited us that day for Cancer, Scorpio, Gemini, Aquarius, Libra, etc. Over time, this information was relegated to web pages that the users themselves had to search for, so many lost the habit of seeing the good omens that awaited them of money, love and health, which were the three axes for which those predictions moved. Now, it is Spotify that wants us to get up every morning knowing what will become of us in the following hours of the day. A podcast to encourage us all What the Swedes have invented is nothing more than a new section within the mobile applications and the web version called “Today’s Horoscope (Spain)” which is, in reality, a podcast that has the intention to be updated every morning. That way, as soon as we start the day on the way to the office, we can hear what they say will happen to us and the good news that awaits us for being a Capricorn, Aries, Taurus, Virgo or Pisces. As you can see on the screen that you have just above, it is a podcast with 12 episodes that each last three minutes and that are consumed very quickly in order to cheer up the day (if you believe in these things ). According to the description of the app itself, “Welcome to Horóscopo de Hoy (Spain), the program where you will hear the daily forecast of your life. Let us guide you in your personal growth, professional career, in love and in everything that the stars can Today’s Horoscope is an Original Spotify podcast. ” To access this content you do not have to do anything except start it by clicking on the window that will appear on the home page of your profile, both in the web versions and in those of iPhone and Android and it is part of that summary of elements that are recommended to you from the platform.