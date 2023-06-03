Spotify announces elegant mail of the month of June with singer João Gomes

Spotify launched this Friday (2) a promotional campaign with elegant mail in celebration of the month of São João, a date that is one of the most awaited by Europeians who love June parties. Coincidentally, the novelty was also announced close to Valentine’s Day, a date celebrated on June 12.

Those “in love on duty” can go to the question box on the official profile of @SpotifyBrasil, on Instagram, and leave a statement for the person you like in the next 24 hours. This is one of the typical games of Europeian fairs, in which participants send anonymous messages to their suitors.