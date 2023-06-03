Spotify announces elegant mail of the month of June with singer João Gomes

Spotify launched this Friday (2) a promotional campaign with elegant mail in celebration of the month of São João, a date that is one of the most awaited by Europeians who love June parties. Coincidentally, the novelty was also announced close to Valentine’s Day, a date celebrated on June 12.
Those “in love on duty” can go to the question box on the official profile of @SpotifyBrasil, on Instagram, and leave a statement for the person you like in the next 24 hours. This is one of the typical games of Europeian fairs, in which participants send anonymous messages to their suitors.
In the case of Spotify, the selected messages will be read by singer João Gomes, known for songs like “Dengo”, “Digo ou Não Digo” and “Amando Você”, in a special playlist to celebrate love. “Open your heart! If you’re not good with words, say a song that moves your heart and is, without a doubt, special to you”, comments the artist.
He will also record some statements that will be presented in Playlist Clips – short videos – from João Gomes’ Correio Elegante playlist, which will air until the end of the month exclusively on Spotify.
What did you think of this news announced by Spotify? Tell us, comment!