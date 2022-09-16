Spotify and watchOS 9, streaming does not go: how to fix while Apple works

Who listens to the streaming music to spotify from apple Watch it would do well to do not upgrade to watchOS 9. The communication is a bit late, especially for technology enthusiasts who immediately updated the watch to the operating system released by Apple four days ago along with iOS 16, but this is a problem that Spotify and in all probability even Apple does not. they were aware.
In short, it is better not to update, because from user reports it has emerged that it is impossible to listen for more than a minute songs, podcasts etc. streamed directly from an Apple Watch with watchOS 9. No problem, however, it seems, with non-streaming content, then saved in the watch memory with the Apple. And this is it interim solution for those who have already updated and are now in an awkward position: save the contents in memory to get around the streaming problem. Or stream something not directly from the Watch but switching from iPhone.
Having received the reports and investigated the problem, Spotify sent an email to subscribers in which recommends not updating your Watches to watchOS 9 until Apple fixes the bug:
watchOS 9 introduced a bug that causes Spotify streaming to stop on Apple Watch. We urge Spotify users who use Apple Watch not to install watchOS 9 until Apple has resolved. Those who have to live with the problem can download the contents on Apple Watch and listen to them offline, or stream through the iPhone.
The drastic I recommend not updating to watchOS 9 is due to the fact that Apple will probably fix the bug on watchOS 9.1, which is recently available in beta for developers and will not take little time to arrive in a stable version. But at least i early feedback I am encouraging: it seems that already in the beta the problem is gone.