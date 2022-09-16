Spotify and watchOS 9, streaming does not go: how to fix while Apple works

Who listens to the music to from Watch it would do well to do not upgrade to 9. The communication is a bit late, especially for technology enthusiasts who immediately updated the watch to the operating system released by Apple four days ago along with iOS 16, but this is a problem that Spotify and in all probability even Apple does not. they were aware.

In short, it is better not to update, because from user reports it has emerged that it is impossible to listen for more than a minute songs, podcasts etc. streamed directly from an Apple Watch with watchOS 9. No problem, however, it seems, with non-streaming content, then saved in the watch memory with the Apple. And this is it interim solution for those who have already updated and are now in an awkward position: save the contents in memory to get around the streaming problem. Or stream something not directly from the Watch but switching from iPhone.