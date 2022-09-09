Spotify and its next foray into the audiobook segment

is now seriously looking at the inclusion of s in its portfolio of services, trying to compete in the near future with other players in the same sector such as Amazon’s Audible, Audiobooks.com, among others.

In this regard, will soon start testing its own audiobook serviceSpotify CFO Paul Vogel said Wednesday on the sidelines of the second annual Evercore ISI 2022 technology, media and telecommunications conference.



- Advertisement -

According to the words of the company manager:

It’s coming out reasonably soon, but I’d say don’t expect it to be the last change or improvement we make to the audiobook offering. Microsoft improves the installation and update to Windows 11

A constantly growing portfolio of services

Considers his into the audiobook as something similar to the experience already lived when he began to venture into the podcast segmentwhere he promises that From the application, an improved listening experience will be offered for audiobooks, as it has already been offered for listening to podcasts.

The arrival of audiobooks will mean a platform growth opportunityboth in established and emerging markets, further assuming that their entry it will also mean an increase in the offer of audiobook titles in general.

The entry into the audiobook segment should not come as a surprise since at the beginning of last year it showed an initial interest, looking at some classic book titles to convert them into audiobooks, and even last fall, it acquired, for an undisclosed sum, to Findaway, a firm specializing in the distribution of audiobooks.

- Advertisement -

With these ingredients, it should no longer surprise us that the next step will be audiobooks, and it should not surprise us that the company will use technology to offer users the titles that may interest them the most based on their preferences, recommendations personalized through Artificial Intelligence that it has been offering for a long time for the rest of its services.

There is no doubt that Spotify sees opportunities that it is not going to miss, although it is also worth asking what remains to be done to be a complete platform in relation to audio on demand over the Internet.

Via: TechCrunch