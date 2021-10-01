Spotify adds new features for podcasts

Spotify is adding a new dynamic to podcasts. For creators to create community through their programs, it gives them the possibility to use a way to interact with their audience.

And for this, it will allow them to add surveys as well as questions and answers to create interactive podcasts.

What’s new in Spotify for podcasts

Spotify is adding the ability to add polls and questions to podcasts for creators to give users the opportunity to express themselves.

Functions that are made available to the creators of Anchor and that will be available to users from the Spotify app, as you see in the image.

And it is not the only novelty. We have already seen that Spotify is betting heavily on podcasts. And as a result, on the platform we find many proposals in podcasts that cover different topics.

In addition, Spotify has different features that make it easy for users to discover new podcasts. And following this line, it is now adding a new dynamic: a questionnaire, which is being implemented in some countries, to help users find that podcast that suits their tastes.

Do not think that you will find a long and boring questionnaire trying to decipher your tastes, but they are simple questions that show you all the themes available on Spotify.

For example, it will ask you if you are looking for a podcast to have your moment of relaxation or if you prefer comedy episodes, among other styles. If you like more relaxed and fun programs or if you would opt for podcasts with debates, reflections and that analyze different topics.

After all the questions are completed, Spotify will recommend a podcast program that suits the preferences you indicated in the questionnaire. So it will give you the link to listen to it directly from the platform or continue browsing the thousands of options that Spotify offers.

This dynamic is being implemented in the United States, Germany, Australia and the United Kingdom.