Spotify adds a karaoke mode that even scores the performance

Gradually, Spotify is activating in some songs the possibility of seeing the lyrics on the screen with a curious additional function: that user can sing karaoke and the app itself will give you a score based on your performance.

The “Sing” button, within the option that shows the lyrics of the songs, activates the operation of Spotify karaoke

The karaoke option, activated from the same menu that allows you to display the lyrics of the songs, identified with the button «Sing», will offer at the end of the reproduction of the musical piece a score on the singing competence of the user. After selecting the song and activating the karaoke mode, a countdown alerts the user and playback begins.

The letter that appears on the screen synchronized with the music, also showing a voice indicator that informs of the singer’s precision. At the end, a percentage will appear that, if it exceeds 80%, will be accompanied, as a celebration, by a shower of confetti.

The new karaoke function is being implemented gradually, so in some countries it is not yet available and, if it is, there may be some songs in which it is not possible to activate it at the moment.

With this, Spotify expands the possibilities of the feature that it already added at the end of last year, when it incorporated «Lyrics», the synchronized display function of the lyrics of the songs on the device screen.

In this way, fans were already allowed to interpret their favorite songs themselves, although they lacked that added element of checking if their talent was more or less close to that of their idols.

It remains to be seen if this new function evolves in the future and, as a competition, rankings of the best performers are established for each song.